Holiday Festival underway at Fontenelle Forest

The weeklong Holiday Festival at the Forest runs through Friday, Dec. 16 at Fontenelle Forest.

Step into a Winter Wonderland in the Great Hall, featuring beautifully decorated holiday trees and wreaths. Then, bundle up and stroll the first loop of the lighted Riverview Boardwalk. Warm up with some cimplimentary hot cocoa and enjoy the day's festive activities, including an ornament decorating self-serve station for the children.

Hours at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday. Fontenelle Forest is located at 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N.

The event is included with daily admission.

