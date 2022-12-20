Holiday Heroes make difference for 115 Bellevue children during 15th year

First responders help make the holidays a little more special for about 115 local children earlier this month.

The 15th year of the Holiday Heroes program brought together members of the Bellevue police and fire departments to shop with children at the Bellevue Walmart on Monday, Dec. 5. Children are nominated by their teachers for the opportunity.

Each child is given $100 to spend, with $50 going toward a toy or game and $50 going toward clothing or other daily necessities. Funding comes from the annual Holiday Heroes Chili Cook Off held in early November.

Roger Cox, community relations coordinator for the Bellevue Police Department, co-chairs the program, said Phil Davidson, the City of Bellevue’s community relations coordinator. Cox thanked Walmart store manager Tony Pleiss and the community of Bellevue for their support.

“The smiles on the kids faces make it all worth while,” Davidson said in a Facebook post.