Inmate dies at Sarpy County Jail

An inmate at the Sarpy County Jail died Friday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Walter Hurley, 64, was found by Sarpy County Department of Corrections staff on Friday morning, according to a news release. Nursing staff began live-safe measures, and emergency medical personnel from the Papillion Fire Department responded and took over emergency care. 

Hurley could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m. He had been at the jail since June 6 after his arrest by the Bellevue Police Department. 

A cause of death was not immediately determined. Under state law, a grand jury will review the in-custody death after an investigation is completed. 

