Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Aug. 17

Check out what's inside this week's print edition of the Bellevue Leader. Find a digital replica of the paper by exploring our e-edition. Our newsroom continues to post new stories throughout the week at bellevueleader.com.

Chamber welcomes El Arepon to Bellevue's restaurant community
Bellevue

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Richard Mendoza is known for his smile.

Scooters co-owners to be inducted into Omaha Business Hall of Fame
Bellevue

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
Don and Linda Eckles, co-owners of Scooters Coffee, will be inducted into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.

Judge dismisses police, EMTs, jailers from suit over woman's death at Sarpy County Jail
Bellevue

  • Lori Pilger Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, re…

Mercury Builders plans project in Bellevue's Olde Towne
Bellevue

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
The City of Bellevue is teasing that “big news” is coming to Olde Towne.

Jones appointment as Sarpy County treasurer made permanent
Bellevue

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners made Trace Jones the permanent county treasurer at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Frisbie family creates memorial to benefit Bellevue's District 3 Fire Station
Bellevue

  • Updated
The Bellevue Fire Department accepted a donation from the Frisbie family at a small ceremony on Friday, Aug. 12.

Bellevue Jazzercise offers free workouts, open house
Bellevue

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
The Bellevue Jazzercise location is inviting the community for a free working later this month.

Bellevue's Sinful Burger plans second location in West Omaha
Bellevue

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
After closing for about a month in 2020, Sinful Burger resumed feeding the Bellevue community under new ownership.

Outlandia Music Festival kicks off inaugural event at Falconwood Park
Bellevue

  • Courtney Brummer-Clark Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
New this year, Outlandia Music Festival in Bellevue will feature headliners Wilco and The National. Here is everything you need to know before you go. 

SOFTBALL: Bellevue East starts off well in preseason, has learning to do
Bellevue

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Bellevue East softball will be learning a lot in the early stages of the season, but got off to a solid start with a tie against Papillion-La …

VOLLEYBALL: Bellevue University anointed No. 3 in NAIA as season begins
Bellevue

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Bellevue University’s volleyball team is expected to have a stellar year.

CROSS COUNTRY: Chieftains face low enrollment, aim for positive environment
Bellevue

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Bellevue East cross country faces less enrollment than usual, but expect to foster an environment where goals can be met.

BOYS TENNIS: Improving technique top priority for newer Omaha Bryan players
Bellevue

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
The key focus for Omaha Bryan boys tennis this year will be on technique as they aim to give opponents stiffer competition.

GIRLS GOLF: Bellevue West expects better with core of returning players
Bellevue

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Bellevue West girls golf expects to be better this year with a good core of returning players.

BOYS TENNIS: Season ahead to be a learning experience for Bellevue East
Inthegame

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
With only three returning varsity players, the Bellevue East boys tennis team looks to gain learning experience from every game and practice.

VOLLEYBALL: Experience from returning starters gives Bellevue East cohesiveness
Bellevue

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Returning starters and experienced players gives Bellevue East volleyball cohesiveness going into the season.

