Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Aug. 31

Bellevue Leader 8/31/22

Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Aug. 31

New Bellevue mural highlights prominent locations
Bellevue

New Bellevue mural highlights prominent locations

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
A new mural on Mission Avenue is designed to bring pride to the Bellevue community. Featuring vibrant colors, the painting spells out “Bellevue.” Inside each letter is an image of a prominent location within the city.

Nebraska man rides pumpkin for 38 miles down Missouri River

Nebraska man rides pumpkin for 38 miles down Missouri River

  • Marjie Ducey World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
Duane Hansen has been dreaming of capturing a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This summer, he finally had the perfect giant pumpkin boat to accomplish his goal. 

Sarpy County levy may drop, but most taxpayers' bills likely to increase
Papillion

Sarpy County levy may drop, but most taxpayers' bills likely to increase

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
The average property owner in Sarpy County can still expect a higher tax bill from the county, even with a 4% reduction in the county’s tax levy.

Sarpy County missing on projects due to dwindling availability of sites
Bellevue

Sarpy County missing on projects due to dwindling availability of sites

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
Lack of available “greenfield” space for large-sized projects has become a problem for Sarpy County, according to the executive director of th…

New postcard requirement will call attention to property tax increases
Bellevue

New postcard requirement will call attention to property tax increases

  • Martha Stoddard Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
The latest tool to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Sarpy County property owners next month.

FOOTBALL: Chieftains score 25 unanswered in season-opening 31-21 win
Bellevue

FOOTBALL: Chieftains score 25 unanswered in season-opening 31-21 win

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Bellevue East fought through mistakes, penalties and bad snaps, and scored 25 unanswered second-half points to beat Lincoln Northeast 31-21 in…

FOOTBALL: Whitfield breaks try for two to give Bellevue West win over Omaha North
Bellevue

FOOTBALL: Whitfield breaks try for two to give Bellevue West win over Omaha North

  • Stu Pospisil Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Donnovan Whitfield kept Bellevue West undefeated Friday night. The senior defensive back broke up Omaha North’s try for two with 4 seconds left to preserve a win and a 2-0 start for the Thunderbirds.

CROSS COUNTRY: O'Brien earns top-15 finish in tough Class of Metro meet
Bellevue

CROSS COUNTRY: O'Brien earns top-15 finish in tough Class of Metro meet

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
PAPILLION – Bellevue East senior Nate O’Brien earned a Top 15 finish on a “tough course” in the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek Recrea…

VOLLEYBALL: Omaha Bryan face same challenges with same expectations this fall
Bellevue

VOLLEYBALL: Omaha Bryan face same challenges with same expectations this fall

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Prior to the start of their season on Thursday, Omaha Bryan volleyball head coach Nate Novotny answered some questions about the season ahead.

VOLLEYBALL: Young Thunderbirds aim to be competitive, experience growth
Bellevue

VOLLEYBALL: Young Thunderbirds aim to be competitive, experience growth

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
With just one senior and three juniors, Bellevue West will be challenged by inexperience this fall.

BOYS TENNIS: Bellevue West starts strong after losing Witkop, No. 1 doubles team
Bellevue

BOYS TENNIS: Bellevue West starts strong after losing Witkop, No. 1 doubles team

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Bellevue West got off to a strong start against Gross Catholic before finishing third in an invitational in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 26.

BOYS TENNIS: Gross Catholic faces tough start with little experience
Bellevue

BOYS TENNIS: Gross Catholic faces tough start with little experience

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Facing a difficult opening week with a team made up of inexperienced players, Gross Catholic boys tennis head coach Mike Renner expects the te…

SOFTBALL: Bellevue West runners-up in Blair Tournament
Bellevue

SOFTBALL: Bellevue West runners-up in Blair Tournament

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Bellevue West finished runners-up in the Blair Tournament, while Bellevue East split two games and Omaha Bryan played in the Omaha South Invit…

Growth causes Today’s Dental to break ground on new facility
Bellevue

Growth causes Today’s Dental to break ground on new facility

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
Growing rapidly, Today’s Dental has too little space to accommodate everybody who needs dental care, spokeswoman Brandie Rezac said.

New Mobility Library in Papillion offers free access to mobility, medical devices
Bellevue

New Mobility Library in Papillion offers free access to mobility, medical devices

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, …

Bellevue Loop Trail remains closed; reopening expected in October
Bellevue

Bellevue Loop Trail remains closed; reopening expected in October

  • Updated
The Bellevue Loop Trail remains closed until all remaining trail work and levee improvements on and near the trail are completed.

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training
Bellevue

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training

  • Updated
The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …

MAPA seeks input on transit plan
Bellevue

MAPA seeks input on transit plan

  • Updated
A visually-impaired senior citizen calls her city’s paratransit bus service for a ride to a doctor’s appointment.

Papio NRD to hold free scrap tire collection in Springfield on Sept. 9
Bellevue

Papio NRD to hold free scrap tire collection in Springfield on Sept. 9

  • Updated
A free scrap tire collection will take place in Sarpy County thanks to a partnership among the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District…

Grand Island journalism program eliminated after school paper published LGBTQ stories
Bellevue

Grand Island journalism program eliminated after school paper published LGBTQ stories

  • JESSICA VOTIPKA Grand Island Independent
  • Updated
Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated the journalism program in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship.

PHOTOS: Rescue hosts adoption event, vendors at Freedom Dog Park in Bellevue
Bellevue

PHOTOS: Rescue hosts adoption event, vendors at Freedom Dog Park in Bellevue

  • Updated
Hands, Hearts & Paws held an adoption event and vendor fair Sunday afternoon at the Freedom Dog Park operated by Beardmore just south of i…

