Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Aug. 31
A new mural on Mission Avenue is designed to bring pride to the Bellevue community. Featuring vibrant colors, the painting spells out “Bellevue.” Inside each letter is an image of a prominent location within the city.
Duane Hansen has been dreaming of capturing a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This summer, he finally had the perfect giant pumpkin boat to accomplish his goal.
The average property owner in Sarpy County can still expect a higher tax bill from the county, even with a 4% reduction in the county’s tax levy.
Lack of available “greenfield” space for large-sized projects has become a problem for Sarpy County, according to the executive director of th…
The latest tool to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Sarpy County property owners next month.
Bellevue East fought through mistakes, penalties and bad snaps, and scored 25 unanswered second-half points to beat Lincoln Northeast 31-21 in…
Donnovan Whitfield kept Bellevue West undefeated Friday night. The senior defensive back broke up Omaha North’s try for two with 4 seconds left to preserve a win and a 2-0 start for the Thunderbirds.
PAPILLION – Bellevue East senior Nate O’Brien earned a Top 15 finish on a “tough course” in the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek Recrea…
Prior to the start of their season on Thursday, Omaha Bryan volleyball head coach Nate Novotny answered some questions about the season ahead.
With just one senior and three juniors, Bellevue West will be challenged by inexperience this fall.
Bellevue West got off to a strong start against Gross Catholic before finishing third in an invitational in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 26.
Facing a difficult opening week with a team made up of inexperienced players, Gross Catholic boys tennis head coach Mike Renner expects the te…
Bellevue West finished runners-up in the Blair Tournament, while Bellevue East split two games and Omaha Bryan played in the Omaha South Invit…
Growing rapidly, Today’s Dental has too little space to accommodate everybody who needs dental care, spokeswoman Brandie Rezac said.
Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, …
The Bellevue Loop Trail remains closed until all remaining trail work and levee improvements on and near the trail are completed.
The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …
A visually-impaired senior citizen calls her city’s paratransit bus service for a ride to a doctor’s appointment.
A free scrap tire collection will take place in Sarpy County thanks to a partnership among the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District…
Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated the journalism program in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship.
Hands, Hearts & Paws held an adoption event and vendor fair Sunday afternoon at the Freedom Dog Park operated by Beardmore just south of i…