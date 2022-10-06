 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Oct. 5

Bellevue Leader 10/5/22

From the Nebraska Examiner:

Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets

Dip Cravers moves into new Olde Towne Bellevue location
Dip Cravers moves into new Olde Towne Bellevue location

  Scott Stewart
Dip Cravers has expanded into a new storefront in Olde Towne, expanding its business with plans to start hosting events for its clients.

BU, chamber will co-host Bellevue mayoral debate
BU, chamber will co-host Bellevue mayoral debate

  Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Bellevue voters interested in hearing from the two candidates running for mayor are invited to a debate Thursday, Oct. 13.

Early voting ballots on way to mailboxes in Sarpy County
Early voting ballots on way to mailboxes in Sarpy County

  • Updated
The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots Monday to about 3,050 voters.

Bellevue Leader preparing candidate guide for 2022 general election
Bellevue Leader preparing candidate guide for 2022 general election

  • Updated
The Bellevue Leader is compiling a candidate guide for voters in the Nov. 8 general election.

Bellevue historical marker moved to Washington Park
Bellevue historical marker moved to Washington Park

  • Updated
A marker describing Bellevue’s pioneer history was recently relocated to Washington Park.

National Newspaper Week: Newspapers are a product of their community
National Newspaper Week: Newspapers are a product of their community

Scott Stewart

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
If you're reading this, chances are you're a believer in newspapers. 

Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway
Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway

Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald

  • Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln.

Offutt Air Force Base runway renamed to reflect shift in compass in magnetic pole
editor's pick

Offutt Air Force Base runway renamed to reflect shift in compass in magnetic pole

Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald

  • Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Friday, the RC-135 reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue will return from an 18-month hiatus at the Lincoln Airport.

VOLLEYBALL: Mental adjustments must be made for Bears after senior night loss
VOLLEYBALL: Mental adjustments must be made for Bears after senior night loss

Peter Burtnett

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
The toughest challenge for Omaha Bryan will be to make mental adjustments heading into the final stretch after a senior night loss to Elkhorn South on Monday.

SOFTBALL: Loftus twins near end of 'good run' playing with 'twin telepathy'
SOFTBALL: Loftus twins near end of 'good run' playing with 'twin telepathy'

Peter Burtnett

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Erin and Emma Loftus have been playing softball together for over 10 years, but near the end of that run after Omaha Bryan’s senior night.

SOFTBALL: Chieftains' senior night spoiled by 7-0 loss to Monarchs
SOFTBALL: Chieftains' senior night spoiled by 7-0 loss to Monarchs

Peter Burtnett

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Once the recognitions were done, it was a tough senior night for Bellevue East in a 7-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista on Thursday, Sept. 29.

SOFTBALL: Omaha Bryan deals with adjustments in senior night loss
SOFTBALL: Omaha Bryan deals with adjustments in senior night loss

Peter Burtnett

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Omaha Bryan dealt with several adjustments to regular positions in their 8-0 senior night loss to Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

FOOTBALL: Message for TBirds 'learn to close the game' after losing big fourth-quarter lead
FOOTBALL: Message for TBirds 'learn to close the game' after losing big fourth-quarter lead

Peter Burtnett

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
After losing a 23-point fourth-quarter lead in a 40-37 defeat to Gretna on Friday, Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman’s message was brief: "learn to close the game out."

