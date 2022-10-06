From the Nebraska Examiner:
Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Oct. 5
Dip Cravers has expanded into a new storefront in Olde Towne, expanding its business with plans to start hosting events for its clients.
Bellevue voters interested in hearing from the two candidates running for mayor are invited to a debate Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots Monday to about 3,050 voters.
The Bellevue Leader is compiling a candidate guide for voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
A marker describing Bellevue’s pioneer history was recently relocated to Washington Park.
If you're reading this, chances are you're a believer in newspapers.
One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln.
Friday, the RC-135 reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue will return from an 18-month hiatus at the Lincoln Airport.
The toughest challenge for Omaha Bryan will be to make mental adjustments heading into the final stretch after a senior night loss to Elkhorn South on Monday.
Erin and Emma Loftus have been playing softball together for over 10 years, but near the end of that run after Omaha Bryan’s senior night.
Once the recognitions were done, it was a tough senior night for Bellevue East in a 7-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Omaha Bryan dealt with several adjustments to regular positions in their 8-0 senior night loss to Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
After losing a 23-point fourth-quarter lead in a 40-37 defeat to Gretna on Friday, Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman’s message was brief: "learn to close the game out."