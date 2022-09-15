 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 14

Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 14

EPA proposes to add downtown Bellevue site to Superfund list
EPA proposes to add downtown Bellevue site to Superfund list

  • Nancy Gaarder Omaha World-Herald
The EPA is proposing that the federal government clean up groundwater pollution that has allowed unhealthy vapors to seep into buildings in downtown Bellevue.

PHOTOS: Bellevue's 9/11 ceremony remembers those who died in attacks
PHOTOS: Bellevue's 9/11 ceremony remembers those who died in attacks

The Kiwanis Club held the community’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday at American Heroes Park.

Ricketts selects Sarpy County Attorney's Office division lead for Juvenile Court
Ricketts selects Sarpy County Attorney's Office division lead for Juvenile Court

  • Scott Stewart
Sarah M. Moore will serve as Sarpy County’s next juvenile court judge.

BCF plans Husker Nation tailgate for Purdue game
BCF plans Husker Nation tailgate for Purdue game

The Bellevue Community Foundation will host its ninth annual Husker Nation Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Beardmore Event Center in …

Veterans paint tank outside Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue
Veterans paint tank outside Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue

Local veterans organized by VFW Post 10785 repainted the tank at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home on Monday.

PHOTOS: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors New York City Fire Department
PHOTOS: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors New York City Fire Department

Werner Park hosted the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation…

Offutt-based Air National Guard unit doubling in size
Offutt-based Air National Guard unit doubling in size

  • Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes Nebraska Air National Guard
A unique Nebraska Air National Guard unit based at Offutt Air Force Base is doubling in size and mission, senior Nebraska governmental and mil…

Family-friendly fall activities are found throughout Sarpy County
Family-friendly fall activities are found throughout Sarpy County

The Bellevue Berry Farm’s Pumpkin Roundup starts Saturday in Papillion, while the fall season starts the following weekend at Vala’s Pumpkin P…

FOOTBALL: Three touchdowns in under three minutes helps Omaha Westside down Bellevue West
FOOTBALL: Three touchdowns in under three minutes helps Omaha Westside down Bellevue West

  • Stu Pospisil Omaha World-Herald
A touchdown tidal wave rolled Omaha Westside’s way. Three touchdowns in under three minutes. While it didn’t drown Bellevue West, the Thunderbirds couldn’t get back to shore in a loss to the Warriors.

FOOTBALL: Late touchdown run sends Class B No. 4 Gross past No. 2 Elkhorn
FOOTBALL: Late touchdown run sends Class B No. 4 Gross past No. 2 Elkhorn

  • Stu Pospisil Omaha World-Herald
Owen Brennan, on his only carry, scored on a 37-yard run with 4:06 left Thursday night as the No. 4 Cougars defeated Elkhorn 21-14.

VOLLEYBALL: Senior leadership, core values push Chieftains to best start since 2011
VOLLEYBALL: Senior leadership, core values push Chieftains to best start since 2011

  • Peter Burtnett
Senior leadership and mental fortitude have been the keys for Bellevue East in their 10-3 start to the season, their best since 2011.

VOLLEYBALL: TBirds rebound from winless start with 4 wins at Chieftain Invite
VOLLEYBALL: TBirds rebound from winless start with 4 wins at Chieftain Invite

  • Peter Burtnett
After a winless start through eight games, Bellevue West rebounded with a 4-2 record in the Chieftain Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sep…

BOYS TENNIS: Thunderbirds win invite after sweeping Chieftains in dual
BOYS TENNIS: Thunderbirds win invite after sweeping Chieftains in dual

  • Peter Burtnett
Bellevue West swept East in a boys tennis dual on Wednesday, Sept. 7, improving to 2-1 this season in duals, and followed that with a team win…

Longtime Bellevue firefighter taught across Midwest, shared musical talents
Longtime Bellevue firefighter taught across Midwest, shared musical talents

Bellevue has lost a longtime teacher, musician and firefighter to cancer.

PHOTO: Bellevue West announces homecoming court
PHOTO: Bellevue West announces homecoming court

PHOTO: Gross Catholic announces homecoming court
PHOTO: Gross Catholic announces homecoming court

Bellevue University speaker to discuss news, U.S. Constitution on Thursday
Bellevue University speaker to discuss news, U.S. Constitution on Thursday

  • Scott Stewart
While the First Amendment protects freedom of the press, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t specify what constitutes news, what should be published…

OPPD president featured speaker at BU luncheon
OPPD president featured speaker at BU luncheon

  • Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
Javier Fernandez, president and chief executive officer for OPPD, will be the featured speaker at a Hispanic Heritage luncheon on Thursday, Se…

Papillion Singing Seniors perform at Heritage Ridge
Papillion Singing Seniors perform at Heritage Ridge

  • Hailey Stolze
Transport to the past at the Papillion Singing Seniors’ upcoming fall concert.

