Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 14
The EPA is proposing that the federal government clean up groundwater pollution that has allowed unhealthy vapors to seep into buildings in downtown Bellevue.
The Kiwanis Club held the community’s annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday at American Heroes Park.
Sarah M. Moore will serve as Sarpy County’s next juvenile court judge.
The Bellevue Community Foundation will host its ninth annual Husker Nation Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Beardmore Event Center in …
Local veterans organized by VFW Post 10785 repainted the tank at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home on Monday.
Werner Park hosted the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation…
A unique Nebraska Air National Guard unit based at Offutt Air Force Base is doubling in size and mission, senior Nebraska governmental and mil…
The Bellevue Berry Farm’s Pumpkin Roundup starts Saturday in Papillion, while the fall season starts the following weekend at Vala’s Pumpkin P…
A touchdown tidal wave rolled Omaha Westside’s way. Three touchdowns in under three minutes. While it didn’t drown Bellevue West, the Thunderbirds couldn’t get back to shore in a loss to the Warriors.
Owen Brennan, on his only carry, scored on a 37-yard run with 4:06 left Thursday night as the No. 4 Cougars defeated Elkhorn 21-14.
Senior leadership and mental fortitude have been the keys for Bellevue East in their 10-3 start to the season, their best since 2011.
After a winless start through eight games, Bellevue West rebounded with a 4-2 record in the Chieftain Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sep…
Bellevue West swept East in a boys tennis dual on Wednesday, Sept. 7, improving to 2-1 this season in duals, and followed that with a team win…
Bellevue has lost a longtime teacher, musician and firefighter to cancer.
While the First Amendment protects freedom of the press, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t specify what constitutes news, what should be published…
Javier Fernandez, president and chief executive officer for OPPD, will be the featured speaker at a Hispanic Heritage luncheon on Thursday, Se…
Transport to the past at the Papillion Singing Seniors’ upcoming fall concert.