Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 21
After 30 years of service, Officer Jim Bartley retired from the Bellevue Police Department.
When Bellevue was forced to chop down ash trees due to emerald ash borers — a type of beetle that feeds on them — City Councilman Don Preister…
The first public hearings in Sarpy County required under a new Nebraska law aimed at pressuring local elected officials to reduce property tax growth are this week.
A $20 million project will allow Omaha’s Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility to profit off its biogas production and contribute to the renewable energy market.
Four of the 11 Omaha area school districts have laid out guidelines around gender identity. Gretna and Papillion prohibit from using a student's preferred name or pronouns without parent permission.
Bryan Freel of Plattsmouth, Darnell Jackson of Omaha and Jose Mora of Bellevue were enjoying “Top Gun: Maverick” at Bellevue’s Marcus Twin Cre…
Bellevue youth are invited to go fishing with Bellevue police officers.
Nostalgia is like a magical transport to the sunny parts of our past. It takes something old and makes it forever shiny, recollecting only the…
Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.
Confidence is building in the Chieftains’ camp after a narrow defeat to No. 1 Gretna in pool play of the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Fr…
Gretna dominated the first set and cruised to a three-set home win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Sophomore Madison Nelson took nearly a full minute from the Bruin school record time for 5 kilometers at the Greeno/Dirksen cross country invi…
The Omaha area will host all three classes of the high school state baseball championships next May.
The No. 7 Bearcats scored three times in the fourth quarter to beat the No. 3 Thunderbirds in their first trip to Faiman Field since a 2020 playoff upset.
Bellevue West hosted an invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Golden Music Orchestra from Durango, Mexico performed at Bellevue University Monday, beginning the college’s celebration of Mexican diversity.
Bellevue University has been designated one of the nation’s “Best for Vets” colleges by Military Times.
Bellevue University will welcome Andy Askin, operations manager at Cooper Nuclear Station, as its keynote speaker for the College of Business …
Bellevue University is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.
Bellevue University will be the site Friday of a hybrid and virtual statewide conference for addiction counselors, educators and other addicti…
A judge ruled the Air Force violated the law when it revoked a job offer to David Bighia, of Bellevue, because of a medical condition. Now facing foreclosure, he has yet to receive any money.
The world of electricity is changing rapidly, and as a result, Omaha Public Power District is undertaking a multiyear review of how it charges for power.
Nebraska's payday lenders have all shut down in the two years since voters capped the interest rate they could charge at 36%.