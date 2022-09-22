 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 21

Bellevue Leader 9/21/22

Officer retires after 30 years working with police dogs for Bellevue, Air Force
After 30 years of service, Officer Jim Bartley retired from the Bellevue Police Department.

Wood carvings honor first responders in Bellevue's Washington Park
When Bellevue was forced to chop down ash trees due to emerald ash borers — a type of beetle that feeds on them — City Councilman Don Preister…

Local governments must show their math to taxpayers at public hearings
The first public hearings in Sarpy County required under a new Nebraska law aimed at pressuring local elected officials to reduce property tax growth are this week.

$20 million project will turn methane into renewable energy at Omaha wastewater plant
A $20 million project will allow Omaha’s Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility to profit off its biogas production and contribute to the renewable energy market.

Omaha-area school districts' policies differ for using student pronouns
Four of the 11 Omaha area school districts have laid out guidelines around gender identity. Gretna and Papillion prohibit from using a student's preferred name or pronouns without parent permission.

After helping detain an erratic woman, three receive awards
Bryan Freel of Plattsmouth, Darnell Jackson of Omaha and Jose Mora of Bellevue were enjoying “Top Gun: Maverick” at Bellevue’s Marcus Twin Cre…

Bellevue Police Department invites children to go fishing with police officers
Bellevue youth are invited to go fishing with Bellevue police officers.

REVIEW: BLT’s production of 'Footloose' is a must-see
Nostalgia is like a magical transport to the sunny parts of our past. It takes something old and makes it forever shiny, recollecting only the…

PHOTO: Bellevue West announces hmecoming royalty
Three offices move to Sarpy County Courthouse
Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.

SOFTBALL: Even in defeat, confidence builds for Chieftains
Confidence is building in the Chieftains’ camp after a narrow defeat to No. 1 Gretna in pool play of the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Fr…

VOLLEYBALL: Bellevue East unable to execute game plan in loss to Gretna
Gretna dominated the first set and cruised to a three-set home win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Bellevue University cross country athletes set records at invite
Sophomore Madison Nelson took nearly a full minute from the Bruin school record time for 5 kilometers at the Greeno/Dirksen cross country invi…

Werner Park, UNO will host all three classes of state baseball this season
The Omaha area will host all three classes of the high school state baseball championships next May.

FOOTBALL: Kearney pulls upset as Bellevue West stumbles with fumbles
The No. 7 Bearcats scored three times in the fourth quarter to beat the No. 3 Thunderbirds in their first trip to Faiman Field since a 2020 playoff upset.

GIRLS GOLF: Bellevue West hosts invitational at Willow Lakes
Bellevue West hosted an invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.

Concert kicks off Bellevue University's celebration of Mexican independence
Golden Music Orchestra from Durango, Mexico performed at Bellevue University Monday, beginning the college’s celebration of Mexican diversity.

Bellevue University receives 'Best for Vets' designation
Bellevue University has been designated one of the nation’s “Best for Vets” colleges by Military Times.

Nuclear power plant manager to speak at Bellevue University
Bellevue University will welcome Andy Askin, operations manager at Cooper Nuclear Station, as its keynote speaker for the College of Business …

Bellevue University named '2022 Great College to Work For'
Bellevue University is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.

Bellevue University to host addiction conference
Bellevue University will be the site Friday of a hybrid and virtual statewide conference for addiction counselors, educators and other addicti…

Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits payout on discrimination claim
A judge ruled the Air Force violated the law when it revoked a job offer to David Bighia, of Bellevue, because of a medical condition. Now facing foreclosure, he has yet to receive any money.

OPPD launches major study of electric rates, options for customers
The world of electricity is changing rapidly, and as a result, Omaha Public Power District is undertaking a multiyear review of how it charges for power.

Payday lenders disappear from Bellevue, rest of state after interest capped at 36%
Nebraska's payday lenders have all shut down in the two years since voters capped the interest rate they could charge at 36%.

