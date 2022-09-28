Inside this week's Bellevue Leader; Sept. 28
More than 150 volunteers helped beautiful several Olde Towne homes Saturday morning.
Offutt Air Force Base will celebrate its runway reopening Friday afternoon with an event open to those with base privileges.
National Honor Society students and other community members came together at Bryan High School to show support for children in need.
A new countywide hearing on property taxes drew a crowd Thursday evening.
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike issued a statement in advance of a countywide public hearing on property taxes after receiving calls after postcards…
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted decrease in the district’s property tax levy earlier this month.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools officials are floating the idea of a $129.9 million bond issue to help prepare for future growth and address a long-running dispute over an athletic facility.
The Bellevue Leader encourages letters to the editor. Letters must be signed with the name of the writer (no pseudonyms). The writer’s address…
Sarpy County’s largest craft fair is coming up Saturday, Oct. 15.
Two people were killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle rollover crash in Bellevue Friday evening.
Competitors, which have averaged 10 to 15 in number, play US Chess rated games. The club holds sanctioned tournaments only, which can range from one night to five weeks for the championship.
Four total touchdowns from Colby Duncan and a special teams score led Class B No. 2 Omaha Gross to a dominant 49-7 win over Ralston on Friday night.
Gretna scored early and often in a 63-9 desolation of Bellevue East on Friday, Sept. 23.
Omaha Gross Catholic was down to set point in the opening set, but lost comprehensively to Concordia in three sets (26-24, 25-11, 25-14) at ho…
Bellevue West approached a 12-0 win over Omaha North with a “good mindset” on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Bellevue West narrowly edged Papio South in a home dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20 before finishing second as hosts of a rescheduled invitational on…
There’s no signs now of the nightmare the couple endured after the flooding of 2019 wiped away all the work they’d done on what they had thought was the house of their dreams. Or at least it had been heading that way.