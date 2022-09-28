 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside this week's Bellevue Leader; Sept. 28

  • 0
Bellevue Leader 9/28

Inside this week's Bellevue Leader; Sept. 28

PHOTOS: Volunteers help Rock the Block in Olde Towne neighborhood in Bellevue
Bellevue

PHOTOS: Volunteers help Rock the Block in Olde Towne neighborhood in Bellevue

  • Updated
  • 0

More than 150 volunteers helped beautiful several Olde Towne homes Saturday morning.

Offutt Air Force Base to cut ribbon on new runway
Bellevue

Offutt Air Force Base to cut ribbon on new runway

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Offutt Air Force Base will celebrate its runway reopening Friday afternoon with an event open to those with base privileges.

Students make hundreds of blankets for children in need
Bellevue

Students make hundreds of blankets for children in need

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

National Honor Society students and other community members came together at Bryan High School to show support for children in need.

Countywide property tax hearing draws large crowd
Bellevue

Countywide property tax hearing draws large crowd

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

A new countywide hearing on property taxes drew a crowd Thursday evening.

Bellevue mayor responds to property tax rate feedback
Bellevue

Bellevue mayor responds to property tax rate feedback

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike issued a statement in advance of a countywide public hearing on property taxes after receiving calls after postcards…

Papio NRD property tax levy drops 2.6%
Bellevue

Papio NRD property tax levy drops 2.6%

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted decrease in the district’s property tax levy earlier this month.

Papillion La Vista school officials considering $129.9M bond issue
Bellevue

Papillion La Vista school officials considering $129.9M bond issue

  • Joe Dejka Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Papillion La Vista Community Schools officials are floating the idea of a $129.9 million bond issue to help prepare for future growth and address a long-running dispute over an athletic facility.

WRITE TO US: Here's how to submit a letter to the editor
Bellevue

WRITE TO US: Here's how to submit a letter to the editor

  • Updated
  • 0

The Bellevue Leader encourages letters to the editor. Letters must be signed with the name of the writer (no pseudonyms). The writer’s address…

Lied Activity Center plans Fall Craft Fair on Oct. 15
Bellevue

Lied Activity Center plans Fall Craft Fair on Oct. 15

  • 0

Sarpy County’s largest craft fair is coming up Saturday, Oct. 15.

Two dead, four injured in crash on Fort Crook Road in Bellevue
Bellevue

Two dead, four injured in crash on Fort Crook Road in Bellevue

  • Molly Ashford Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle rollover crash in Bellevue Friday evening. 

PHOTO: Bellevue East announces homecoming court
Bellevue

PHOTO: Bellevue East announces homecoming court

  • Updated
  • 0
Gross Catholic student earns Hispanic award
Bellevue

Gross Catholic student earns Hispanic award

  • Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Competitors, which have averaged 10 to 15 in number, play US Chess rated games. The club holds sanctioned tournaments only, which can range from one night to five weeks for the championship.

FOOTBALL: Cougars roll Rams as Duncan scores four TDs
Bellevue

FOOTBALL: Cougars roll Rams as Duncan scores four TDs

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Four total touchdowns from Colby Duncan and a special teams score led Class B No. 2 Omaha Gross to a dominant 49-7 win over Ralston on Friday night.

FOOTBALL: Dragons score early and often in desolation of Chieftains
Bellevue

FOOTBALL: Dragons score early and often in desolation of Chieftains

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna scored early and often in a 63-9 desolation of Bellevue East on Friday, Sept. 23.

VOLLEYBALL: Cougars still learning in Cortinas' first season
Bellevue

VOLLEYBALL: Cougars still learning in Cortinas' first season

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Gross Catholic was down to set point in the opening set, but lost comprehensively to Concordia in three sets (26-24, 25-11, 25-14) at ho…

SOFTBALL: Bellevue West has 'good mindset' heading into final stretch
Bellevue

SOFTBALL: Bellevue West has 'good mindset' heading into final stretch

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Bellevue West approached a 12-0 win over Omaha North with a “good mindset” on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

BOYS TENNIS: Thunderbirds edge Titans, Mustangs in duals, finish second at home invite
Bellevue

BOYS TENNIS: Thunderbirds edge Titans, Mustangs in duals, finish second at home invite

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Bellevue West narrowly edged Papio South in a home dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20 before finishing second as hosts of a rescheduled invitational on…

After first home was destroyed, Bellevue couple rebuilds second home to be better
Bellevue

After first home was destroyed, Bellevue couple rebuilds second home to be better

  • Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

There’s no signs now of the nightmare the couple endured after the flooding of 2019 wiped away all the work they’d done on what they had thought was the house of their dreams. Or at least it had been heading that way.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert