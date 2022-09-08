 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 7

  • 0
Bellevue Leader 9/7/22

Inside this Week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 7

City of Bellevue seeks input on affordable housing to form plan
Bellevue

City of Bellevue seeks input on affordable housing to form plan

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

The City of Bellevue wants your feedback about affordable housing.

Sarpy County coffee shops struggling to survive pandemic, inflation
Bellevue

Sarpy County coffee shops struggling to survive pandemic, inflation

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

Since the pandemic, coffee shops in Sarpy County have had to overcome many challenges.

Teacher's alleged use of racial slur leads to sit-in, disruption at Bellevue West
Bellevue

Teacher's alleged use of racial slur leads to sit-in, disruption at Bellevue West

  • Joe Dejka Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Extra police officers were called to Bellevue West High School Monday after a student sit-in, prompted by a teacher's alleged use of a racial slur, turned "disruptive."

Sarpy County lowers tax levy, adopts $289M budget, prioritizes road project
Bellevue

Sarpy County lowers tax levy, adopts $289M budget, prioritizes road project

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

As Sarpy County continues to grow, so does the county government’s budget — even if that growth means the county’s tax levy will actually fall…

Three finalists advanced for Sarpy County bench vacancy
Bellevue

Three finalists advanced for Sarpy County bench vacancy

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Three names of finalists for a Sarpy County Court judgeship were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

PHOTOS: Bellevue University presses play on inaugural Bruin Con
Bellevue

PHOTOS: Bellevue University presses play on inaugural Bruin Con

  • Updated
  • 0

Cosplay costumes and vendors took over part of Bellevue University on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the college’s first ever Bruin Con. Presented by …

Bellevue Little Theatre puts on classic: ‘Footloose’ opening Sept. 16
Bellevue

Bellevue Little Theatre puts on classic: ‘Footloose’ opening Sept. 16

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

Take a trip down memory lane at the Bellevue Little Theatre’s production of the nostalgic “Footloose,” director Joey Hartshorn said.

New Bellevue swim school Aqua-Tots makes waves
Bellevue

New Bellevue swim school Aqua-Tots makes waves

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

With 17 years of experience in the swimming industry, Brandon Ray knows first-hand the significance of learning this skill — having needed to …

Area Patriot Day events honor 9/11 victims, first responders
Bellevue

Area Patriot Day events honor 9/11 victims, first responders

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Community organizations across Sarpy County will host events in memory of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders.

Amid teacher shortage, BU rolls out new education endorsements
Bellevue

Amid teacher shortage, BU rolls out new education endorsements

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

The director of Bellevue University’s teacher education program says schools are in crisis.

Bellevue's fall clean up scheduled for October 8
Bellevue

Bellevue's fall clean up scheduled for October 8

  • Updated
  • 0

The City of Bellevue will have two locations available for its annual fall clean up on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Bellevue woman's car struck by flying tire on Interstate 80 near Gretna
Bellevue

Bellevue woman's car struck by flying tire on Interstate 80 near Gretna

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s the sort of thing you’d expect during a nightmare but not driving along Interstate 80 on a Wednesday afternoon.

FOOTBALL: Omaha Bryan narrowly loses home opener to Omaha Benson
Bellevue

FOOTBALL: Omaha Bryan narrowly loses home opener to Omaha Benson

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Bryan “needed better up front” in a 20-19 loss to Omaha Benson in their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Morningside senior signal caller embracing teaching future stars
Inthegame

Morningside senior signal caller embracing teaching future stars

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Dolincheck had a mentor few could match in 2018 when it came to understanding the ins and outs of being a Morningside University quarterback.

GIRLS GOLF: All four Bellevue schools compete in Chieftain Invitational
Bellevue

GIRLS GOLF: All four Bellevue schools compete in Chieftain Invitational

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

All four Bellevue schools played in the Chieftain Invitational at Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS: Bellevue East sweeps Ralston for first win of season
Bellevue

BOYS TENNIS: Bellevue East sweeps Ralston for first win of season

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

After losses to Millard West and Elkhorn South, and a tournament in Lincoln to open the season, Bellevue East swept a dual against Ralston at …

VOLLEYBALL: Winless start continues for Bellevue West in loss at Papio
Bellevue

VOLLEYBALL: Winless start continues for Bellevue West in loss at Papio

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Bellevue West remained winless in the midst of a tough start to the season with a four-set loss at Papillion-La Vista after winning the first …

FOOTBALL: Gross, Bryan to get forfeits after school fails to field varsity team
Bellevue

FOOTBALL: Gross, Bryan to get forfeits after school fails to field varsity team

  • Stu Pospisil Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Buena Vista will not play varsity football this season. Principal Carrie Carr said the reason is that “not enough students are eligible for varsity competition as we begin the year.” 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert