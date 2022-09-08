Inside this Week's Bellevue Leader: Sept. 7
The City of Bellevue wants your feedback about affordable housing.
Since the pandemic, coffee shops in Sarpy County have had to overcome many challenges.
Extra police officers were called to Bellevue West High School Monday after a student sit-in, prompted by a teacher's alleged use of a racial slur, turned "disruptive."
As Sarpy County continues to grow, so does the county government’s budget — even if that growth means the county’s tax levy will actually fall…
Three names of finalists for a Sarpy County Court judgeship were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Cosplay costumes and vendors took over part of Bellevue University on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the college’s first ever Bruin Con. Presented by …
Take a trip down memory lane at the Bellevue Little Theatre’s production of the nostalgic “Footloose,” director Joey Hartshorn said.
With 17 years of experience in the swimming industry, Brandon Ray knows first-hand the significance of learning this skill — having needed to …
Community organizations across Sarpy County will host events in memory of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders.
The director of Bellevue University’s teacher education program says schools are in crisis.
The City of Bellevue will have two locations available for its annual fall clean up on Saturday, Oct. 8.
It’s the sort of thing you’d expect during a nightmare but not driving along Interstate 80 on a Wednesday afternoon.
Omaha Bryan “needed better up front” in a 20-19 loss to Omaha Benson in their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Joe Dolincheck had a mentor few could match in 2018 when it came to understanding the ins and outs of being a Morningside University quarterback.
All four Bellevue schools played in the Chieftain Invitational at Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Thursday.
After losses to Millard West and Elkhorn South, and a tournament in Lincoln to open the season, Bellevue East swept a dual against Ralston at …
Bellevue West remained winless in the midst of a tough start to the season with a four-set loss at Papillion-La Vista after winning the first …
Omaha Buena Vista will not play varsity football this season. Principal Carrie Carr said the reason is that “not enough students are eligible for varsity competition as we begin the year.”