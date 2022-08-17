Check out what's inside this week's print edition of the Bellevue Leader. Find a digital replica of the paper by exploring our e-edition. Our newsroom continues to post new stories throughout the week at bellevueleader.com.
Inside this week's Bellevue Leader: Aug. 17
Richard Mendoza is known for his smile.
Don and Linda Eckles, co-owners of Scooters Coffee, will be inducted into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.
The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, re…
The City of Bellevue is teasing that “big news” is coming to Olde Towne.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners made Trace Jones the permanent county treasurer at its Aug. 9 meeting.
The Bellevue Fire Department accepted a donation from the Frisbie family at a small ceremony on Friday, Aug. 12.
The Bellevue Jazzercise location is inviting the community for a free working later this month.
After closing for about a month in 2020, Sinful Burger resumed feeding the Bellevue community under new ownership.
New this year, Outlandia Music Festival in Bellevue will feature headliners Wilco and The National. Here is everything you need to know before you go.
Bellevue East softball will be learning a lot in the early stages of the season, but got off to a solid start with a tie against Papillion-La …
Bellevue University’s volleyball team is expected to have a stellar year.
Bellevue East cross country faces less enrollment than usual, but expect to foster an environment where goals can be met.
The key focus for Omaha Bryan boys tennis this year will be on technique as they aim to give opponents stiffer competition.
Bellevue West girls golf expects to be better this year with a good core of returning players.
With only three returning varsity players, the Bellevue East boys tennis team looks to gain learning experience from every game and practice.
Returning starters and experienced players gives Bellevue East volleyball cohesiveness going into the season.