Jayda Parker becomes first ever girls wrestling state medalist for Bellevue

The Bellevue girls wrestling team has its first-ever state medalist in Jayda Parker.

Parker placed third in the 152-pound weight class on Feb. 19 at the inaugural sanctioned girls state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Parker had a first-round bye and in the quarter-finals faced off against Louisville wrestler Daysha Jones.

Parker only needed one period to pin Jones and move one win closer to the finals.

Parker lost her semifinals match via pin to McCook wrestler Makayla Pate.

Parker did not get discouraged, as she pinned her two opponents in the consolation bracket to earn the third-place medal on Feb. 19.

Parker ended the year 41-3.

Parker said she began wrestling around mid-season last year.

"I think it went a lot better than it did last year. I didn't place last year; this year I'm taking third," Parker said.

She credits her coaches and her club wrestling at Powerhouse in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Parker will graduate in 2023 and said she enjoyed wrestling on the same stage as the boys.

"It was cool. It was, it made me feel like I made it somewhere important; it was a huge accomplishment," Parker said.

Bellevue girls wrestler Daleenna Bulanda won her first-round match in the 132-pound bracket against Omaha South wrestler Jacqueline Halouska via pin.

Bulanda dropped her second match of the day to Omaha North wrestler Ann Meiman in a 10-3 decision. Bulanda then dropped her next two matches and was eliminated from the tournament. Bulanda ends the year with a 21-16 record.

Neva Ybarzabal dropped her first-round match in the 235-pound bracket to SSC wrestler Caitlyn Sohm via pin in the first period. Ybarzabal medically forfeited her next match and ended the year with a 24-6 record.

