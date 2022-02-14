JE Dunn donates to Sarpy County Sheriff’s Foundation Fund

JE Dunn Construction made a $1,000 donation to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Foundation Fund on Feb. 9.

The purpose of the fund is to encourage, solicit and receive charitable contributions to promote public safety through education, public awareness, memorials and charitable activities in support of the current and future needs of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

One such memorial -- the Crime Victims Memorial -- will honor Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden of Bellevue, as well as all victims of crime.

Eberle, 13, and Walden, 12, were both killed in 1983 by John Joubert.

Joubert confessed to the kidnappings and murders on Jan. 11, 1984. Before his execution in 1996, Joubert confessed to an earlier murder of Ricky Stetson, a young boy from Portland, Maine.

Davis said the murder of these young boys was a terrible event Sarpy County and the Omaha metropolitan area went through.

"Each time somebody retires or worse yet, passes away, a little bit of that story goes away," Davis said.

The memorial serves as a way to commemorate Eberle and Walden's lives, as well of the lives of all the victims of crime that's happened since 1983 and will happen in the future.

"Just because somebody gets convicted or the judge says you're going to jail, there is still a victim out there," Davis said. "Usually a family member that hasn't healed."

Corey Erdkamp, community ambassador for JE Dunn, received the company's Volunteer of the Year award for the Midwest Region.

As part of the award, JE Dunn donated the money to Erdkamp's charity of choice.

"They gave us money to be able to donate to whatever cause we wanted and I wanted to reach out to the county and see how we could help with something that was helpful for them," Erdkamp said.

Erdkamp said JE Dunn has always been about giving back to the community, a sentiment he shares.

"I'm big about giving back to the community I build in and this one's special because I also live in the community," Erdkamp said. "It's just awesome having JE Dunn around to be able to support us in the passions that we like to give back to the community."

The memorial for Eberle and Walden is about halfway done and is currently located in the administrative part of the building of the Sarpy County courthouse.

The memorial will be mobile in case the administrative offices were to move in the future.

There is a bigger picture for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Foundation Fund beyond the memorial.

"The idea is to add to that fund so that in the future there are people that can apply for grants if they need it or something to help the victims of crime," Davis said.

Those interested in donating can do so at midlandscommunity.org/donor-giving/donate/?fundid=11336.

