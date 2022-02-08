Josh Goblowsky spreads inspiring message through 'Josh's World'

Nothing can stop Josh Goblowsky from achieving his goals.

Not even a traumatic brain injury at 3 years old could derail a purposeful life, filled with obstacles for Josh to overcome. And now, he’s written a book.

Josh had written the entirety of the “Josh’s World” before he approached his father, Mark, with the idea of publishing it.

“He was doing a weekly chat with my old writing coach, and they came up with the idea together and then Josh did the talking and Jennifer Perea took his words and put them to paper,” Mark said.

He said Josh approached him when he needed funding to publish the book.

In one way, Josh writing a book was a surprise to Mark, but in many others, it fell right in line with who his son is.

“I know Josh and I know what he’s been through and how hard he works at overcoming his brain injury,” Mark said. “So, in one way I was surprised and in another way I was like, no, this makes total sense, him doing something big like this.”

Josh said he wrote “Josh’s World” so that people could learn more about him and the challenges he has faced in life.

“Josh’s World” centers around not giving up on life despite challenges that may present themselves to individuals.

“You can give up if you’re not going to fight for it but if you are going to fight for it there is nothing to give up,” Josh said.

Mark added, “Never give up if you are going to keep fighting.”

The idea of giving up is not in the DNA of the Goblowsky family.

When 3-year-old Josh entered the hospital after he and his mother were hit by two semi-trucks, the outlook from the doctor’s point of view was grim.

“I’m a person who prays and naturally I started praying as soon as I got the news and I was on the way to the hospital,” Mark said.

Mark believed his old son would survive but the medical professionals had a different view.

“The doctors, based on what they could see on the scans and the other diagnostics, they didn’t see any potential for quality of life,” Mark said. “Actually, they didn’t believe he would ever walk or talk or eat on his own again.”

Mark said although he believed his son would recover from the accident, there were times he had questions about how his son was going to recover.

“He still lives with challenges, he has physical challenges, he has challenges with memory and learning and processing multiple things at one time,” Mark said.

Mark is still amazed at how far his son has come since the accident and the attention “Josh’s World’’ has gotten since it has been published.

Mark reads every single review that comes in on Amazon for his son’s book.

“It’s really gratifying to see how much his challenges and his having to overcome things is moving and inspiring other people,” Mark said.

“Josh’s World” has sold more than 500 copies since it was published in December 2021.

The book’s profits are all going to the Sunshine Foundation, the original wish-granting charity in the United States.

Josh approached his father with the idea of the book’s profits going to a good cause.

The Sunshine Foundation granted Josh a wish when he was 9 years old.

“They were very good to us, and he wanted to give back and that’s why he chose the Sunshine Foundation,” Mark said. “So, 100% of the money, all the profit is going straight to the Sunshine Foundation and as of today that’s over $1,400.”

Josh said he was not expecting how well the book is doing but it makes him feel good knowing he is helping other children.

The Bellevue community returned in kind Josh’s good intentions with a reverse book signing on Jan. 15.

A reverse book signing entails the attendees sign a copy of the book for the author.

Originally, the event on Jan. 15 was supposed to be a regular book signing but 100 copies of the book were not going to make it to the event.

“We did this reverse book signing and about a hundred people showed up and he has almost 90 signatures in his book, which is a great memory for him,” Mark said.

Those interested in purchasing a copy of “Josh’s World” can do so at amazon.com/Joshs-World-Joshua-Michael-Goblowsky/dp/B09NRB43ZD.

