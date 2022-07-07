Judge declares former Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger was removed fairly

A judge ruled that Sarpy County's former treasurer was given due process and was fairly removed from his elected position.

On Tuesday, July 5, District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall dismissed a petition made by Brian Zuger requesting the overturn of his removal as county treasurer.

Zuger’s discharge resulted from a series of complaints and investigations regarding the County Treasurer’s Office after he took over Jan. 30, 2019.

In March 2020, the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts received allegations that Zuger was failing to execute his position’s financial duties. This led auditors to investigate Sarpy County and release subsequent reports on their findings.

A full report, published March 9, 2021, detailed mathematical errors that resulted in over or under paying various entities. This included “untimely and miscalculated tax distributions, deficiencies in balancing and reconciliation procedures and numerous other issues,” Sarpy County stated in a news release. However, the probe did not reveal missing funds.

Following the state auditor's report, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners provided Zuger with a petition seeking his removal from office, according to court documents. A hearing was held April 13, 2021, upon which the board voted 5-0 to immediately remove Zuger from office.

The board found that Zuger failed to “properly and timely” distribute retail revenue payments received from Omaha Public Power District to school districts, cities and the county; fines and license fees to school districts; motor vehicle tax commissions to school districts and cities; and motor vehicle pro-rate commission to political subdivisions within the county, according to court documents.

The board also found that Zuger failed to correctly disburse funds to cities and tax districts on a monthly basis. Though he was provided prior notice of these concerns, their findings state that he failed to address all items.

A similar incident developed in May of this year in Douglas County. Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing was found to have miscalculated distributions of revenue, resulting in entities acquiring millions more or less than what they were supposed to have received. He has remained in his position.

Ewing said that Douglas County treasurers had calculated the distributions of OPPD payments the same way for 61 years. Zuger similarly said that he was following the same system as his predecessors, noting the problem dated back "long before" he took office in 2019.

Following Zuger's removal, he filed a petition in the Sarpy County District Court on May 13, 2021, claiming that the board lacked authority to remove him from office. He argued that the hearing had no established guidelines and denied him due process.

A hearing on his complaint was held Tuesday in Dodge County District Court. Hall is a judge in the 6th Judicial District, which includes Dodge County. It was held in this district after the Sarpy County judge recused herself.

The court found that because Zuger was properly notified of the charges and hearing, and he was given an opportunity to present his case in a public, impartial hearing, Zuger was provided due process.

“The board utilized reasonable measures to guarantee Mr. Zuger the proper due process protection that he was entitled to,” Hall wrote in the dismissal.

The court found that the Sarpy County Board had the clear authority to remove an unlawful treasurer from office, citing Nebraska Revised Statutes Sections 23-103 and 23-1603 as well as a 135-year-old precedent, State ex rel Castor v. the Board of Supervisors of Saline County.

The board’s decision to remove Zuger as treasurer was “reasonable,” Hall concluded, due to the hearing’s testimony as well as admissions from Zuger about his failure to carry out the position’s duties.

“It was reasonable as a matter of law for the Board to vote in favor of removing Mr. Zuger from office,” Hall wrote.

Accordingly, Hall found Zuger's petition to be unfounded.

Zuger’s attorney, Robert Schaefer, said his client hasn't decided whether to appeal the decision.

“We’re looking at all legal options to appeal,” Schaefer said.

When Zuger was removed from office, Trace Jones, director of the Sarpy County Veterans Service Office, was appointed interim treasurer. He was lated named to the permanent position after an open application and interview process.

Sarpy County said Jones' appointment was paused due to the litigation. With its dismissal, Jones can officially take over as county treasurer, not just in an acting capacity.

Moving forward with this appointment is the county’s new focus. Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a news release that Jones already enacted “sweeping improvements,” by aligning its policies and procedures with state statutes and regulations.

“Under Trace’s leadership, the Treasurer’s Office is focused on ensuring all payments due to other entities are distributed as prescribed in Nebraska State Statute,” Jones said.

Jones is seeking to remain in office. He defeated Zuger and Doug Cook in the Republican primary for election to a full term. Jones doesn't face a Democratic challenger in the November general election.

The dismissal of Zuger's petition doesn't end the legal fallout for the county.

On Dec. 30. 2021, the Omaha, Millard, Gretna and Springfield Platteview school districts filed lawsuits against the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office, alleging that Jones failed to repay what the county owes them in tax payments due to Zuger’s inaccurate distributions.

The lawsuit alleges Gretna Public Schools was underpaid by $721,774, while Springfield Platteview Community Schools didn’t receive $1.9 million in funds. That case remains pending.