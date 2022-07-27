Juvenile Justice Center collecting school supplies

The Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center is collecting school supplies for its annual Back to School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The event is only open to youth ages 12 to 18 who are involved in JJC programs including the Evening Reporting Center, Children at Risk Education Program and Sarpy County Educational Program, which is a school at the center.

“Kids are more successful in school and our programs if they start the year on a positive note with the supplies they need,” said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, Sarpy County communications manager.

Items most needed include age-appropriate backpacks, calculators, graph paper, erasers, highlighters, compasses and protractors. Other helpful items include loose-leaf paper, two-pocket folders, index cards, pens, pencils, three-ring binders, spiral notebooks, fine-tip markers, pencil bags, composition notebooks and personal hygiene items.

The JJC also has a clothing closet available to students and their families that is open all year.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the the Juvenile Justice Center at 9701 Portal Road in La Vista and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 8335 Platteview Road in Papillion.