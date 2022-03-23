 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: Cornerstone Christian second grade

This week we asked Cornerstone Christian School second graders, “What is the first thing you do at home after school?” Here is a sample of what they said:

The first thing I do when I get home is hug my sister then I do my homework. Daniel Stryker
The first thing I do after school is pet my dog. Ryan Evridge
When I get home from school, I do my homework. Then I take my baby sister to play with her. Israela Dossa-Comparore
After school I do my homework then I play with my dogs then I watch TV. Charlee Robertson
When I get home from school, I play basketball with my brother. I played around the world. Abraham Higgs
When I get home from school, I would do my homework and play my Nintendo switch. My mom helps me do my homework. Lucas Hedges
When I get home from school, I do my homework. Then I go get my football. Then I play football with my dad. Theodore Walter
When I get home the first thing, I do is let the dog out. Emma Crudden
