Kidspeak: Cornerstone first graders

This week, we asked first graders at Cornerstone Christian School, “How do you know someone is your friend?” Here is a sample of what they said:

They smile, give, and be kind. Dillon Wyatt
He or she is nice. I know what I see so I know. Felisa Wei
They are really nice and kind and play and help. Ashish Tamang
They are nice and very good to everyone. Elijah McCoy
They are nice to us and when they smile at us. Patience Koch
They are at recess and they played together and become friends. Eli Keierleber
They are being nice and they like to play. Thomas Deane
They go to my house and they are nice. Rebekah Beland
They play with me and are nice. Damien Bartoo
