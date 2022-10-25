Kim Foundation kicks off EmPOWER Youth Summit

The inaugural EmPOWER Youth Summit invites high school students together in Bellevue for a day of hope-filled education on mental wellness, social media and other topics, with the goal that students leave feeling better equipped to advocate for themselves and others.

The Kim Foundation, in partnership with Region 6 and the Metro Area Suicide Prevention Coalition, hopes to start conversations around mental health and suicide prevention earlier in order to save more lives, said Julia Hebenstreit, executive director of The Kim Foundation.

“We believe it is important to listen to our youth and the problems they face today,” Hebenstreit said. “By partnering with them to create this EmPOWER Youth Summit, we can learn and grow together.”

The summit will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Bellevue Christian Center. Registration was limited and has closed. Sponsors contributions made the event free for every attending young person.

Attendees will have the opportunity to “find peace” through therapy dogs, yoga sessions, a gratitude wall and coloring among other breakout sessions.

For more information on how to get involved, reach out to Sadie Hinkel at shinkel@thekimfoundation.org.