'King Richard' a fantastic biopic about family and tennis

The sport of tennis is foreign to me.

The rules, regulations and terminology have my head in a spin as I prepare to cover prep tennis in the Sarpy County area.

I figured a gateway into the tennis world would be a movie that has several Oscar nominations.

“King Richard” tells the story of how Richard Williams took his daughters Venus and Serena from a tennis court in Compton, California to the world stage.

I don’t think spoilers exist for a biopic since most folks can simply research Venus and Serena Williams, but I’ll try to avoid plot details.

On the surface, this movie is about two of the greatest tennis players ever but, as the title implies, Richard is the real focus.

How parents raise a child has to be one of the most important factors in how someone ends up.

The film does an excellent job of showing the struggle Richard has to go through financially and more important socially.

I do not think it is a surprise to anyone that the Williams family had to go through racial discrimination in the junior tennis world. In fact, Williams pulls his daughters out of the junior tennis circuit — a move that most people probably thought could kill the professional aspirations of the Williams sisters.

Richard does have several unconventional parenting methods. Perhaps he is too hard with the tennis training, too obsessive of his plan for his daughters.

This obsession with tennis is ultimately a battle to build better future for his daughters, but Richard always places an emphasis on education and family along with the sport.

Will Smith puts in his best performance since “Ali.” The world can have short-term memory loss when it comes to acting greatness, with films like “After Earth” or “Gemini Man.”

Smith can dial in and give a near-perfect performance when it comes to real-life people. Smith was by far my favorite part of the movie and multiple scenes of the film had me in tears.

Being a father myself, I know I would do anything to ensure my daughter has a bright future. I do not have a written-out plan but it goes something like her wrestling in the Olympics one day.

The soundtrack was great and the cinematography was eye-catching.

If the community wants a 100% accurate portrayal of Richard Williams, then I suggest surfing the internet. This film does a good job of highlighting most facets of Richard’s life but does not deep dive into the more unsavory bits.

It served the film well to leave out certain parts of Richard’s life and it served to strengthen the overall message of the movie.

A father would give up everything in the world for his kids.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn, one bucket being the worst film of the year and five buckets a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“King Richard” earns four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a heartwarming family tale that happens to revolve around tennis.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.