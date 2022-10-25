Law firm wants to recognize veteran for continued service

Each year on Veterans Day, Berry Law recognizes a veteran who continues to serve their fellow Nebraskans in the community.

This year's winning veteran will receive a $500 prize to celebrate their hard work and help them achieve their future goals. The nomination window is now open through Nov. 9.

The law firm welcomes any member of the public to nominate a veteran who makes a positive impact on Nebraska and its people either through their occupation or through volunteer work. The winner will be selected based on the nomination’s description of the veteran and the work they perform to help make Nebraska a great place.

When submitting nominations, include examples of the veteran’s contributions to the community, their personal attributes, and how their military service has inspired them to keep serving.

Submit a nomination at jsberrylaw.com/2022-reward-a-veteran-nomination.