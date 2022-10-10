LeMay Elementary named Unified Champion School by Special Olympics Nebraska

The Special Olympics recently named LeMay Elementary School a Unified Champion School, one of 12 elementary schools in Nebraska to be chosen.

The school held a pep rally Wednesday, Oct. 5, to celebrate the big news. The Bellevue West dance team and color guard performed, and Greg Harris, a Special Olympics Nebraska board member, spoke at the event.

Harris praised the school for their integration of children with disabilities into activities with traditional children.

“The Unified Champion banner that you’re receiving today is a really big deal,” Harris told students. “What that means is that this school is really good at helping students of all different abilities get together, compete together, play together and do activities to build friendships.”

Resource teacher Kayla Kill, who worked on this project, said the school did multiple mini activities throughout the year, like reading books about being and holding discussions on being different.

Some larger efforts were also made, like disability awareness week held in the spring, Unified Bowling and Unified LeMay Day, said Jessica Schram, a speech pathologist who also worked on this project.

Implemented last year, Unified LeMay Day allows elementary students to cycle through Special Olympics fitness stations — including obstacle courses and jumping, throwing, kicking games — with the help of Bellevue East and West student athletes. The activities are intended to support inclusion of all students.

This year’s Unified LeMay Day was held Thursday, Oct. 6, in the school’s parking lot and playground.

All of these initiatives made the school eligible to receive the Unified Champion School Banner from the Special Olympics. They applied last spring and were selected this fall. It is the only school in Bellevue with this distinction.