Letter to the Editor: On the Olde Towne development

Though I am not impacted directly by developers’ TIF request related to an Olde Towne Bellevue neighborhood recently presented at a Bellevue City Council meeting and featured in a front-page story in both the Leader and the Omaha World Herald, I am one of those Mayor Hike described as “the greater Bellevue community” who does not live in this neighborhood, but also is impacted.

I understand the points neighbors made in objecting to the development. Though I live in another part of “old Bellevue,” I appreciate how important the environment is in making the decision to buy a home. Like the neighbors in Old Town, we made the decision to buy our home to a significant extent because of the wooded area with wildlife (deer, turkeys, quail, foxes, etc.).

We have lived in this home over 30 years and have found living as part of this natural world very comforting. If I lived in the neighborhood threatened by developers who did not take this appeal into account, I would grieve the loss in the same way that these neighborhood homeowners are. I am not alone in this. Like me, many others living in old Bellevue share this view.