Light House offers up free Thanksgiving meals to Olde Towne community members

Tracey Colgrove spent Thanksgiving welcoming people to his cafe and offering them a free turkey dinner.

Colgrove, facilitator of The Light House in Olde Towne, organized a community distribution of food for up to 500 people -- either to to go or to eat in the restaurant or at tables set up in the areas surrounding its interior entrance.

"We just wanted to love on the community, specially Olde Towne Bellevue," said Colgrove, who acts as the owner of the nonprofit business.

The Light House opened its doors at 119 W. Mission Ave. in mid-October after the 38-year run for the Downtown Coffee Shop came to a close. It's the second location for the nonprofit ministry, which started out across the Bellevue Bridge in Glenwood, Iowa.

"We're a ministry first and a restaurant/cafe/coffee shop second," Colgrove said. "My favorite part is the outreach part of it -- being outward into the community"

Colgrove said he wanted to invite people who might not have a Thanksgiving gathering to attend, whether that's because they don't have nearby family or are food insecure.

He said he wants The Light House to be a place where they can "come and feel like they're welcome, like they have that family."

Food was distributed from 1:30 to 4 p.m., with a strong initial turnout that thinned to a few walk-ins around 2 p.m. Colgrove said any leftovers would be repacked for distribution into the community, as organizers weren't sure how many people to expect.

"I believe that every single meal has a purpose," Colgrove said. "If we have more than what we need here, that's great because it's better than being short."

