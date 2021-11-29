Light Up Bellevue helps Washington Park shine with holiday spirit

Light Up Bellevue announced on Nov. 24 that the 2021 Christmas in Olde Towne Holiday Lights and Music Show will run through Jan. 8, 2022.

There will not be a large kickoff event this year due to an abundance of caution, organizers said, but the community is welcomed to drive down to Washington Park in Bellevue to enjoy the light show from their car or walk through the park if weather allows.

Light Up Bellevue will once again join the Bellevue Community Foundation to host the second Christmas in Olde Towne Holiday drive-thru event on Dec. 4 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The drive-thru event will give parents, grandparents and children the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy the Holiday Light and Music Show at Washington Park, all without having to leave the comfort and safety of their car.

Light Up Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Foundation want to thank Rob Baldwin, Mike Poth, Michelle Poth, Dave Compton, Richard Imgrund, Joanna Hike, Rusty Hike, Sarah Milligan and all of the volunteers that helped make this holiday tradition possible.

There is no cost to view or walk through the light show, but donations at the park or online at lightupbellevue.org will help ensure this show continues for many years to come.

