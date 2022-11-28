Light Up Bellevue offers free light show nightly at Washington Park

After a hiccup on Thanksgiving, the annual holiday display at Washington Park is up and running for the community’s enjoyment.

Visitors could be seen wandering through the illuminations Sunday evening, with parking restored this year in the front of the display, located along Franklin Street between 19th and 20th avenues in Olde Towne.

Light Up Bellevue reported some technical issues preventing the synchronization of the light and music show on Thursday, Nov. 24, and volunteers had to wait until daylight to make repairs, delaying the premier of the show.

The organization offered thanks to Rob Baldwin and Richard Imgrund for spending much of their Thanksgiving and the day after resolving those technical issues, and the show proceeded as planned during the rest of the holiday weekend.

The complete show runs 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. A special show for people with sensitivity to flashing lights and sounds is also offered 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

In addition to the nightly shows, Light Up Bellevue will co-host the third annual Christmas in Olde Towne Holiday Drive-Thru event on Saturday, Dec. 10, in partnership with the Bellevue Community Foundation.

The drive-thru event, which runs 5 to 7:30 p.m. starting at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mission Avenue, “has proven to be a popular way for parents, grandparents and children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy the Holiday Light & Music Show at Washington Park all without having to leave the warmth, comfort and safety of your car,” according to a Facebook post.

The Bellevue Police Department will manage traffic for the event, which features lights, trucks and characters throughout the route. Holiday goodies will be handed out thanks to the generosity of local businesses and organizations.

Attendees will be able to park near the event after driving through, so they can walk the light show if weather permits. No parking will be allowed along Franklin Street.

About 1,000 to 1,500 cars are expected to pass through the event, according to organizers. Any organization interested in decorating a vehicle or display or in handing out goodies should contact Phil Davidson at 402-293-3052 or bellevuecommunityfoundation@gmail.com. Organizers are also seeking family-friendly costumed characters to participate.