Light Up Bellevue sets up display at Baldwin Field

Baldwin Field is the latest exhibition site for Light Up Bellevue, which also provides a holiday lights display at Washington Park in Olde Towne.

The ballparks at 1301 Ludwig Drive feature a smaller exhibit with plenty of parking.

Light Up Bellevue credited committee members Richard Imgrund, Rob Baldwin and Steve Knutson with the installation.

"This is another example of Light Up Bellevue working toward making Bellevue shine during the Holidays and throughout the year!" the group said on its Facebook page.