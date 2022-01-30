Liptrott named Firefighter/EMS of the Year

The American Legion Department of Nebraska recently named James E. Liptrott of Omaha as its 2021 Firefighter/EMS of the Year, citing his hard work and dedication to the Offutt Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services.

Liptrott has been commended at multiple scenes saving multiple lives, assets and facilities. His knowledge of medical treatment has been useful in multiple special operations.

He has also been instrumental in the Civil Air Patrol Training. He has a strong dedication to improving himself, his surroundings and improving the workplace for everyone, according to a press release distributed by the Nebraska American Legion.

Alongside the Nebraska Legion award, Lipcott has also been awarded the 2021 Firefighter of the Year by Bellevue American Legion Martin Graves Post 339, the 2021 Firefighter of the 2nd Quarter Award and was named the 2021 Offutt AFB Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter of the Year.

In his spare time, he fundraises for Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure and the Firefighter Benevolent Association. He also participates in Red Shirt Friday.

Liptrott served his country in the Air Force during the Iraq War, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He and his wife Kimberly, of 17 years, have two children, Josh and Mason.

Department Commander Dan Benes presented Liptrott with a certificate and plaque and thanked him for his dedication to duty. Following selection as Nebraska’s Firefighter of the Year, Liptrott’s name has been submitted for consideration as the National Firefighter of the Year.

