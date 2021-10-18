 Skip to main content
Local McDonald’s owners commemorate 30th anniversary with donation drive
Local McDonald’s owner-operators of Nebraska, the Leonard Management Group, are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their family-owned restaurant group and its continued support of RMHC through a monthlong donation drive.

Throughout the month of October, any customer can bring in a requested item to donate to RMHC to receive a special gift from Leonard Management as a token of appreciation.

There is no limit to the number of donations a guest can bring, but only one gift can be rewarded per person each day.

Accepted donations include trash bags, facial tissues, laundry detergent, Ziploc bags, K-Cups, disinfectant spray, packed on-the-go breakfast items and McDonald's gift cards.

Donations may be dropped off at the following locations:

1608 Galvin Road, Bellevue.

10201 S 21st St. Bellevue.

3609 Summit Plaza Drive, Bellevue.

8003 S 84th St., La Vista.

1410 S Washington St., Papillion.

