Local students compete at Nebraska National History Day Contest

Nebraska National History Day held its 42nd annual state contest on April 9.

Two hundred and forty-nine students from across Nebraska representing 37 schools presented research projects on topics related to this year’s theme, “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences.” The event was held at Nebraska Wesleyan after two years of being virtual due to COVID-19.

Awards were given to 54 middle and high school students from 18 schools.

The award winners now have the opportunity to compete in the national contest, which will be held virtually in June.

Delegates from Nebraska can apply to have their entries included in showcases sponsored by prestigious institutions including the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the White House Historical Association.

This year, the National History Day program will also host virtual field trips open to all students and teachers who are registered for the national contest.

During the awards ceremony, several qualifying entries also received special awards or honorable mentions given by the Nebraska Press Association Foundation, NEBRASKALand Foundation, Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Michael Berg Memorial Award (sponsored by a private individual) and the Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies.

The theme for 2023 is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

Chadron State College, Metropolitan Community College, Hastings State College, Northeast Community College, Peru State College, Southeast Community College, and the University of Nebraska-Kearney sponsor the seven district contests held in February and March each year.

The state contest and statewide program are funded in part by Humanities Nebraska, the D. F. Dillon Foundation and Nebraska Wesleyan University.

2022 STATE CONTEST RESULTS

Bellevue

Victoria Bogatz — Junior Historical Paper, first place and Nebraska Press Foundation winner — “The Annexation of Hawai’i: Consequences into the 20th Century and Beyond”

