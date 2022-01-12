Logan Fontenelle Middle School students to get up close look at trout

Students in Carla Bobier’s science class at Logan Fontenelle Middle School are set to talk trout.

This year in Bobier’s class, students will get an up close and personal look at the biological development of trout, from eggs to adulthood.

This curriculum is part of the Nebraska Game and Parks’ Trout in the Classroom program.

This interdisciplinary, science-based program invites classrooms and schools to explore aquatic ecosystems, life cycles, water quality and the scientific process through raising trout eggs in the classroom.

The program, a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710, provides schools with not only trout eggs but also curriculum and technical assistance throughout the year.

Bobier first participated in the Trout in a Classroom program around four years ago while working in Omaha Public Schools.

She said it is a program her students enjoy while it is in the classroom.

“They love seeing it and it always surprises me because it’s part of why I love middle schoolers because they’re kind of trying to figure out who they are still. They’re still kids at heart. To see them think about these little eggs growing into fish they get so excited by it and watching them grow, getting to feed them and test the water for water clarity,” Bobier said.

She said the experience can be something brand new for a lot of students, many of whom might not have had a pet in their lives before.

“Just to have that interactive piece that you don’t normally get in a classroom, they get a lot of enjoyment out of that as well,” Bobier said.

Bobier said there are several ways the class can tie in curriculum with the Trout in a Classroom program. Curriculum areas could include life cycle, environmental science, ecosystems and physics.

The aquarium for the trout is already set up in Bobier’s class and only a couple more water tests are left before the trout eggs arrive.

There is no guessing game when it comes to when the eggs will hatch. A mathematical equation has narrowed down the time frame for trout eggs.

“It gives you a 24 to 48 hour window from when the eggs are supposed to hatch based on water temperature and based on when they fertilize them. So even if some of them start to hatch, there’s always a few that the kids are able to see,” Bobier said.

Bobier said she hopes next year she can plan ahead of time to secure an additional grant to help pay for a field trip experience run by Nebraska Game and Parks.

When Bobier first started participating in the Trout in a Classroom program, the field trip was free. The trip featured several stations for students to further delve into environmental science. Now there is a price per student and schools have to pay for bussing as well.

Despite not having the field trip this year, Bobier thinks her students will gain a deeper appreciation of the environment.

“I’m sure so many of these kids have asked their parents for pet fish and their parents tell them how much work it is so they can see like, yeah, it’s work but as long as you’re doing that work, it’s not difficult to keep these fish alive. So just to give them that ownership and give them that ability to know that this is something they can do,” Bobier said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.