Longtime Bellevue firefighter taught across Midwest, shared musical talents

Bellevue has lost a longtime teacher, musician and firefighter to cancer.

David Szymanski died Aug. 28 with his family at his side. He was 71.

Szymanski, a resident of Bellevue since 1986, held a doctorate from Indiana University and was a professor across the Midwest.

He served in full-time, part-time or adjunct teaching appointments at University of Iowa, University of Kansas, University of Missouri, Missouri Western State University, Indiana University, Peru State College, University of Nebraska at Omaha and Bellevue University.

Szymanski played several instruments, and he performed throughout the northeast and taught music. He recorded his guitar music, bells with marching band, baritone bugle with the Interstatesmen Drum and Bugle Corps, and his accordion with Ron Richardello’s Philharmonic Orchestra.

He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, reading and collecting stamps and firefighter decanters, according to his obituary from Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel.

Szymanski was both a volunteer and career firefighter in Bellevue, including earning the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department's Firefighter of the Year Award in 1988. He functioned as the department's public information officer for more than 15 years.

Outside of Bellevue, Szymanski served the fire departments in North Liberty, Iowa; Boone County, Missouri; Bloomington Township, Indiana; and Wakanusa Township, Kansas. He taught classes and made presentations at local, state and international fire service seminars. He was also a volunteer member of the Nebraska Critical Incident Stress Management team.

His survivors include his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth A. (Knotts) Szymanski of Bellevue, and his two daughters, Laura E. (Olaf II) Winterton of Lincoln, California, and Kate E. Szymanski of Bellevue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bellevue Fire and Rescue Department Honor Guard or the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Hall.

A memorial service was held Sept. 3 at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. A video of the service and full obituary can be found at bellevuefuneralchapel.com.