Longtime public servant Paul Hartnett dies at 94

D. Paul Hartnett, a former member of the Nebraska Legislature and Bellevue school board, passed away on Sunday, June 27, at age 94.

Hartnett served on the school board from 1968 until 1984, when he was elected to the Unicameral. He was re-elected four times in the 45th district and stepped down in 2004.

"Bellevue has lost a great statesman,” Mayor Rusty Hike said in a statement. “I will miss Paul Hartnett dearly. Bellevue is a better place because of him.”

Born Sept. 29, 1927, Harnett was raised in Hubbard, Nebraska. He graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, and earned a doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A lifelong educator, Hartnett was a teacher, football coach, administrator in the Bellevue Public Schools and a professor at Creighton University. In addition to his other offices, he served on the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy County and as a board member of the Bellevue Housing Authority.

Harnett will be remembered as the driving force behind the construction of the Kennedy Freeway through Bellevue and working to bring a national veterans cemetery to Sarpy County. His philanthropic activity was extensive, including providing college scholarships to high school students in Bellevue and his childhood home of Dakota County.

State Sen. Sue Crawford has called Hartnett “the recruiter in chief,” herself having been recruited by Hartnett to run for his former seat in the Legislature, according to a 2014 profile when the Leader named Hartnett its Person of the Year for 2013.

“He’s inviting them, asking them, cajoling them to be on boards, and run for office,” she said in 2014. “He’s out there meeting people and bringing them on board to get involved in public service.”

A visitation will be held at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock St. on Wednesday, July 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a vigil service following. The funeral mass will be Thursday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street in Bellevue.

Do you want to share a memory of Paul Hartnett? Email the Bellevue Leader at news@bellevueleader.com with your thoughts or contact information.

