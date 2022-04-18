Looking Ahead: Happenings in Bellevue

Tuesdays through May 24

Gifford Farm will host Open to the Public Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Generally, most days a reservation is required to visit the farm. Each Tuesday has a different theme and admission is $5 and intended for those age 2 and older. A complete list of the themes can be found online on the Gifford Farm Facebook events page.

Through April 30

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, known for offering diners a choice of supercharged burgers and a revved up list of brews, is offering free beer to those who give back via Toast Our Troops, in its second year. Diners can donate new items from the care package list found at sickiesburgers.com/toast-our-troops and receive a complimentary 16-ounce tap beer from Shiner Beer.

Donated items include everything from personal care items like high quality socks, sunscreen, and lip balm to recreation with puzzles, playing cards, and board games. Items from the Food and Snacks category include hot sauce, beef jerky, protein bars, and other munchies.

Items collected will be distributed to service members and veterans through local military bases and operations at the end of the donation period.

Donors must be age 21 and older to receive the free beer. Offer good for one complimentary beer per guest, per visit. Sickies Garage and Shiner Beers remind you to drink responsibly. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, 1203 Cornhusker Road, is open daily at 11 a.m.

Friday, May 22

Green Bellevue invites the community to enjoy the last day of Sarpy County Earth Month at Washington Park, 1908 Hancock St. for a community picnic. Sarpy County Earth Day Picnic attendees are encouraged to come self-contained with their own food, drink, utensils, etc., and in keeping with the occasion, have no disposables.

Program Agenda:

Noon — Picnic starts, social time, can eat.

12:30 p.m. — Welcome from Michelle Foss, Green Bellevue president.

1 p.m. — Environmental Champion awards.

1:15 p.m. — Green Bellevue news — projects, local “green” interest items.

1:30 p.m. — Park clean-up.

2 p.m. — Picnic ends, social time. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when not eating. This is subject to change based on CDC guidance of county-level COVID risk for Sarpy County.

Tuesday, June 14 — Thursday, June 16

Gifford Farm will host a Through Nature Camp from June 14 to June 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for kids ages 11- to 15 years old. The price is $80 per camper. Participants will build social-emotional skills as they learn and explore Nebraska’s ecosystem. Those interested can register via a link on the Gifford Farm Facebook event page.

July 11-15 and July 18-22

Gifford Farm will be hosting a Little Farmers and Farm Summer Day camps from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Little Farmers camp is intended for children ages 4- to 6 years old and the Farm Camp is intended for those ages 6 to 12. The cost is $130 per camper or $120 per sibling. Attendees can expect to experience what it takes to be a farmer. Each day of the camps is a different theme. Some of the activities include feeding, socializing and grooming animals, collecting eggs and crafts and storytime. Those interested can register via a link on the Gifford Farm Facebook event page.

July 25-29

Gifford Farm will be offering an Adventure Camp for children ages 6 to 12 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $130 per camper or $120 per sibling. Each day of the camp has a different theme. Activities include a hike in the woods, teamwork activities, experience pioneer life and explore space.

Gifford Farm will also be hosting a Summer Little Saplings Camp on the same dates from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for children ages 4 to 6. Attendees can expect to explore the woods and learn about nature, go on hikes and learn about the ecosystem of a forest, discover and play in the outdoor nature classroom and several other activities. Those interested can register via a link on the Gifford Farm Facebook event page.

