Looking ahead

March 13 

Green Bellevue March program

Green Bellevue will host a zoom webinar featuring Diana Failla, Executive Director of the Urban Bird and Nature Alliance at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees can expect to hear about the work the Urban Bird and Nature Alliance are doing at the neighborhood level.

Zoom meeting details : Meeting ID: 867 6682 4726 Passcode: 971929.

May 22

Sarpy County Earth Day Picnic 

Green Bellevue invites the community to enjoy the last day of Sarpy County Earth Month at Washington Park, 1908 Hancock St. for a community picnic.

Attendees are encouraged to come self-contained with their own food, drink, utensils, etc., and in keeping with the occasion - have no disposables.

Program Agenda:

Noon -- Picnic Starts, social time, can eat.

12:30 p.m. -- Welcome - Michelle Foss, GB President.

1 p.m. -- Environmental Champion Awards.

1:15pm - GB news - projects, local “green” interest items.

1:30 p.m. -- Park Clean Up.

2 p.m. -- Picnic end, social time.

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when not eating. This is subject to change based on CDC guidance of county-level COVID risk for Sarpy County.

If you have an event or announcement for Looking Ahead email details to austin.plourde@bellevueleader.com There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before the Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Leader staff reserves the right to prioritize items.

