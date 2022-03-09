Looking ahead

March 13
Green Bellevue March program
Green Bellevue will host a zoom webinar featuring Diana Failla, Executive Director of the Urban Bird and Nature Alliance at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees can expect to hear about the work the Urban Bird and Nature Alliance are doing at the neighborhood level.
Zoom meeting details : Meeting ID: 867 6682 4726 Passcode: 971929.
May 22
Sarpy County Earth Day Picnic
Green Bellevue invites the community to enjoy the last day of Sarpy County Earth Month at Washington Park, 1908 Hancock St. for a community picnic.
Attendees are encouraged to come self-contained with their own food, drink, utensils, etc., and in keeping with the occasion - have no disposables.
Program Agenda:
Noon -- Picnic Starts, social time, can eat.
12:30 p.m. -- Welcome - Michelle Foss, GB President.
1 p.m. -- Environmental Champion Awards.
1:15pm - GB news - projects, local “green” interest items.
1:30 p.m. -- Park Clean Up.
2 p.m. -- Picnic end, social time.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when not eating. This is subject to change based on CDC guidance of county-level COVID risk for Sarpy County.
