Looking Ahead

Sept. 25

The 33rd annual Bryan High School Fall Craft Show will held at Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature handmade, creative crafts and goods from over 100 vendors. Admission is $2 with proceeds going to Bryan High’s Cheer, Dance, Band, Vocal Music, Drama and Career Academies. Concessions and shuttle parking available.

Oct. 16

Project Linus is a volunteer organization with a mission to provide a sense of comfort to children who are seriously ill or traumatized through the gifts of new, handmade blankets or afghans, crafted by volunteer “blanketeers.”

This local chapter will host its 17th birthday party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road. Those interested in attending can bring 1 1/2 or 2 yards of printed fleece (no minky, please) with a matching solid piece for the back and scissors.

Don’t know how to craft blankets? The Linus chapter will teach those whom attend. Attendees can also bring new, handmade, washable blankets and afghans or bring their knitting, crocheting, or sewing machine and stay and make a blanket, or just bring themselves and a friend.

There will be a limited number of fleece pieces to make some no-sew blankets.