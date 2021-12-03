Makovicka Physical Therapy Clinic collecting diapers for the holidays

The five Sarpy County based Makovicka Physical Therapy clinics are collecting diapers for the holidays as part of the Makovicka Cares! Program.

All size diapers are needed, but sizes 4, 5, and 6 are needed the most.

Diapers may be dropped off at any of the Makovicka clinics between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The locations accepting diapers include:

Bellevue, 555 Cornhusker Road.

Gretna, 20024 Glenmore Drive.

Millard, 6909 South 157th St.

Papillion, 8419 South 73rd Plaza.

Shadow Lake, 11476 South 72nd St.

The diaper drive is part of the annual Channel 94.1 Diaper Drive. The collected diapers will be transported to the Hy-Vee at Linden Market on Friday, Dec. 10, and ultimately delivered to the Lydia House at the Open Door Mission.

The mothers at the Lydia House and needy mothers through Homeless Prevention Programs will be the recipients of the donated diapers. Fifty percent of women and children at the Lydia House are victims of domestic violence.

