Makovicka Physical Therapy clinics collect 34,419 diapers during the holidays

According to the Diaper Bank Network, children in low-income families are at the most significant risk of suffering the effects of diaper need because many families can’t afford diapers.

The 13 Makovicka Physical Therapy clinics in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties support the Lydia House, part of the Open-Door Mission, by hosting an annual diaper drive.

The mothers at the Lydia House and needy mothers through homeless prevention programs are the recipients of the donated diapers. Fifty percent of women and children at the Lydia House are victims of domestic violence.

Each year Makovicka company’s diaper drive has shown increases in the collection. The first year was a very respectable 13,877 diapers collected and delivered, and in the second year, the expectations were exceeded with a collection of 31,104. In 2021, a whopping 34,419 diapers were collected and delivered to the respective organizations, exceeding the goal of 30,000.

Makovicka Physical Therapy looks forward to carrying on the tradition in the upcoming years by supporting the Lydia House its their annual diaper drive.