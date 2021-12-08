 Skip to main content
Man shot during Bellevue home invasion

An investigation continues after a man was shot during a possible home invasion in Bellevue.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Bellevue Police responded to the 1700 block of Yorktown Street in reference to a possible home invasion. During the incident, the alleged intruder was shot by someone inside the house.

The 43-year-old male, later identified as Lou P. Slaughter Jr. of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There were three people home at the time of the suspected home invasion. This does not appear to be a random act, and all parties involved have been accounted for, police said.

The department said detectives are still actively investigating various aspects of this case and no additional information is available at this time.

