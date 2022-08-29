MAPA seeks input on transit plan

A visually-impaired senior citizen calls her city’s paratransit bus service for a ride to a doctor’s appointment.

A disabled veteran receives a ride to the grocery store through a service provider’s door-to-door transportation program.

Both are examples of coordinated transit, which are guided by the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency’s Coordinated Transit Plan that is now available for public comment, according to a news release.

MAPA’s Board of Directors voted to release the Coordinated Transit Plan for public comment at its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 25. The public comment period runs through Sept. 26.

The plan is a guiding document for human service and transit providers in the Omaha-Council Bluffs region, which includes all of Sarpy County. Covered service providers include Metro Transit as well as the Cities of Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista/Ralston.

The plan looks at service needs, current services and potential funding options. It is used to develop goals that communities want to achieve during the next five years and strategies for meeting those goals.

The public is invited to attend an open house regarding the Coordinated Transit Plan on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at MAPA offices, 2222 Cuming St. in Omaha. A short presentation will start at 5 p.m.

To view the Coordinated Transit Plan and complete a comment form, go to tinyurl.com/CoordTransitPlan.

Written comments may be submitted also via email to mapa@mapacog.org or by mail to MAPA, 2222 Cuming St., Omaha, NE 68102. Comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.