MAPA seeks nominations for regional awards

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations that recognized a regional problem and initiated and supported policies to help address it while improving the region's quality of life.

MAPA is accepting nominations for its 2022 Regional Citizenship Award and its 2022 Regional Service Award. Nominations are due Friday, Aug. 12. The awards will be presented at MAPA's Annual Meeting on Oct. 5.

MAPA's region spans the Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan area in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Washington Counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in Iowa.

Find nomination forms and more details at tinyurl.com/2022MAPAAwards.