MCF distributing Sarpy County ARPA funds to area nonprofits

Sarpy County awarded $500,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to the Midlands Community Foundation to be distributed to nonprofits working in the county.

The American Rescue Plan Act funds will help alleviate the social and economic consequences of the global pandemic and to prevent the widening of disparities in education, employment, housing, and health, MCF said in a news release.

The funding will be distributed through MCF's biannual grands program, which has deadlines on Feb. 1 and Aug. 1 each year, from 2022 through 2024.

All grant applications and supporting materials should be submitted online. Visit midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines and for an application.

Applications will undergo a thorough review process by member of the MCF board to ensure eligibility, completion and alignment with guidelines.

“MCF is honored to have been chosen to administer this funding through our already established grants program," said MCF Executive Director Tonee Gay. "We appreciate the county’s trust in MCF to work with our nonprofit leaders who have years of experience in identifying and addressing significant community needs. We are committed to assisting our local nonprofits in continuing to provide the programs and services that will have the greatest impact."

County Board Chairman Don Kelly said Sarpy County selected ARPA fund recipients using its own rigorous process including vetting by a task force.

"MCF not only demonstrated compliance with ARPA regulations, but a commitment to serving our community," Kelly said. "This mission aligns with Sarpy County's goal of improving the lives of our residents, especially those most in need."