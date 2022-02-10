MCF Funds accepting scholarship applications

Midlands Community Foundation is now accepting applications for several of its charitable funds. Among them:

Mark and Rose Delaney Memorial Scholarship is available to current or incoming high school students at a high school that is operated by the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. The fund will award one, one-time $500 scholarship to the student. Applicants must show financial need and be involved in non-academic extracurricular activities. Deadline is April 8.

Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific scholarship guidelines and/or applications.

The Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship is available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. The fund will distribute two, one-time $1,500 scholarships. Applicants also must show financial need, exemplary community service and active volunteerism, maintain at GPA of 2.5 or above and be in the top 50% of class. Deadline is April 8.

Scholarship funds can be established at MCF to help local students pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities and trade or technical schools after high school graduation. These funds allow donors to give back to the community through their name or the name of a loved one, while also receiving tax benefits.