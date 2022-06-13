MCF raises $60,000 at annual golf tournament

Midlands Community Foundation raised $60,000 at its 2022 golf tournament at Oak Hills Country Club on Monday, May 23. The tournament was sold out with 144 golfers participating.

Through the generous contributions of tournament sponsors and participants, including Double Eagle Sponsor Bluestem Capital Partners, proceeds will benefit Banisters Leadership Academy, Merrymakers, and animal shelters and humane societies in Sarpy and Cass counties including the Plattsmouth Animal Shelter, Happy Paws Rescue, Town & Country Humane Society, Nebraska Border Collie Rescue, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab and Raptor Conservation Alliance.

During the tournament, Seth Porter with the TeamMates-Gretna Chapter team made a hole-in-one on hole four, the first hole-in-one in MCF’s 41-year tournament history.

“We are grateful to have had such wonderful supporters of our golf tournament and are honored to be able to support multiple nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services in Sarpy and Cass counties,” said Tonee Gay, executive director.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals. The Foundation has a strong commitment toward prevention and education in the areas of health, art, culture, community, education, economic development, and human services.