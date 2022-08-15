Mercury Builders plans project in Bellevue's Olde Towne

The City of Bellevue is teasing that "big news" is coming to Olde Towne.

Phil Davidson, the city's community relations coordinator, posted Sunday on Facebook that the city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony and announcement related to the former City Hall site in Olde Towne.

Davidson said that Mercury Builders -- a residential developer behind projects such as Papillion's Ashbury Hills, Founders Ridge, Granite Lake, Pioneer View and SumTur Crossing -- will announce a project along Mission Avenue. City officials "will discuss how this project will be part of a transformation of the historic downtown district," he said.

The public is invited to attend the announcement. Parking will be available on Mission Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The former City Hall, annex and police investigations unit were demolished in 2020 after the city moved to a new campus on Wall Street in early 2018.

At the time, city officials said the Olde Towne site would be redeveloped with a mix of multifamily residential, retail or office properties, including a building capable of housing a grocery store. But, that project never came to fruition.

Mercury Builders sought to have a portion of Olde Towne declared blighted in substandard in October 2021, which required a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Rusty Hike to approve. That designation allows for tax-increment financing incentives for redevelopment.