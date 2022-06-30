 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlands Community Foundation accepting grant requests

Midlands Community Foundation Executive Director Tonee Gay, left, and Director of Operations Diane Knicky at the foundation's headquarters in Papillion in 2014.

The Midlands Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass Counties.

All grant applications and supporting materials should be submitted online. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines and for a link to the application.

MCF places an emphasis on prevention and education and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting arts and culture, community and economic development, education, health, and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals, families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, or dinners, tickets, or conferences.

The mission of MCF is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass Counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals.

