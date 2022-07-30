Midlands Community Foundation announces leadership transition

The Midlands Community Foundation will soon say farewell to its retiring executive director while welcoming its operations director as its next leader.

Tonee Gay announced her retirement effective Aug. 31 on Friday after 17 years of leading the foundation, which manages and distributes 160 charitable funds, including nine affiliate funds, to benefit Sarpy and Cass Counties.

Gay plans to join her husband, former State Sen. Tim Gay, at Catalyst Public Affairs Inc., a governmental and advocacy firm that he founded, according to a news release. They live in Papillion and have three adult children.

“Tonee has served as a loyal and committed executive director. Her passion for her community is evident in the progress she has made during her time at MCF," foundation board president Tom Ackley said in the release.

"Through her exemplary service and devotion to MCF and our donors, she has contributed significantly to the growth of the foundation, the betterment of our Sarpy and Cass communities, and her achievements will not be forgotten," Ackley added.

The MCF is a nonprofit organization that aims to be a catalyst for the counties' communities while supporting organizations and individuals who want to pursue their own charitable goals. A complete list of MCF funds can be found at midlandscommunity.org/current-funds.

“I have been blessed to meet and work with so many wonderful people: the MCF board of directors and staff, our generous donors, community leaders, and countless nonprofits we have supported through the years," Gay said in the release. "I am proud of what the MCF team has accomplished, and though my employment life will change, my commitment to MCF will remain."

Gay plans to join the foundation's advisory and fundraising committees. She first came to the MCF in 1997 as a volunteer for the Reflection Ball committee.

MCF named Gay its executive director in May 2005. In 2009, she moved MCF from a private foundation to a public charity. Since then, she has helped the foundation grow to $14 million in total assets.

Gay also developed the MCF's annual matching charitable program and its Coronavirus Response Fund, developed in 2020 to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local nonprofits. In 2021, she lead the foundation's board and staff through a comprehensive strategic planning seminar.

Those plans will be carried forward by Diane Knicky, who was unanimously selected to replace Gay by the MCF board. Knicky has served as director of operations and public relations for more than 15 years.

Ackley said it was "quite obvious" that Knicky had the skills for the role.

"With her knowledge of our Sarpy and Cass communities, a working history with the 160 funds supported by the foundation and a proven ability to perform the foundation’s mission while maintaining community relationships at all levels, the board of directors quickly concluded that Diane’s selection as the new executive director was a perfect fit for the foundation,” Ackley said.

Knicky said she's excited to further develop the MCF and continue its work.

"Our donors have allowed the foundation to continually increase the benefits MCF can provide in our communities," she said. "Our MCF staff has been exceptional in implementing and helping to fulfill our donors’ goals."