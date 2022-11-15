Midlands Community Foundation awards $134,000 in grants

Avoca Town Hall and Community Improvement Inc. - $3,500

Banister’s Leadership Academy - $5,000

Bellevue Together Inc. - $5,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands - $1,500

Cass County CASA - $1,000

College Possible - $2,500

Completely Kids - $5,000

Elmwood Public Library - $3,000

Father Flanagan’s Home (Boys Town) -$5,000

Fontenelle Forest - $3,000

Food Bank for the Heartland - $12,500

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska - $5,000

Greater Omaha Attendance & Learning Services Center - $5,000

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County - $5,000

Happy Paws - $3,000

Harbor House (Hospice House) - $5,000

Junior Achievement of the Midlands Inc. - $2,500

Kids Can Community Center - $5,000

The Lofte Association - $5,000

Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation - $10,000

Omaha Symphony Association - $5,000

OneWorld Community Health Centers Inc. - $10,000

Plattsmouth EMS - $2,490

RESPECT 2 - $3,950

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership Inc. - $3,000

Student Activities Values Education Inc. - $5,000

Titan Band Booster Association - $2,194

Heritage House Museum (Weeping Water Historical Society) - $5,200

YMCA of Greater Omaha (Sarpy Community YMCA) - $5,000

“MCF’s grants program is possible because of the generous financial support of those who donate to the community foundation each year, MCF Executive Director Diane Knicky said in a news release. "We are pleased to be able to contribute to the missions of these nonprofit organizations, making a significant impact on the lives of those living in the communities we serve. We look forward to seeing our grant dollars in action."

This is the first of two grant distributions for Midlands Community Foundation’s fiscal year. The next grant deadline will be Feb. 1, with funds distributed in April.

Through its grants program, MCF places an emphasis on prevention and education. It has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education, and human services.

The mission of the foundation is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals.