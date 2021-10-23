Midlands Community Foundation awards grants totaling $128,990

Midlands Community Foundation (MCF) has awarded grants totaling $128,990 to 32 nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties including:
• American Legion, Post 32 -- $10,000.
• At Ease USA -- $3,000.
• Bellevue Little Theatre -- $3,580.
• Bellevue Together, Inc. -- $4,000.
• Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation -- $5,000.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands -- $1,500.
• College Possible -- $2,500.
• Cornhusker Country Music Club -- $2,250.
• Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership -- $4,000.
• Father Flanagan’s Home, aka Boys Town -- $2,000.
• Food Bank for the Heartland -- $12,500.
• Greater Omaha Attendance & Learning Services Center -- $3,000.
• Habitat for Humanity -- $2,500.
• Happy Paws -- $3,500.
• Harbor House dba Hospice House -- $2,700.
• Heartland Bike Share -- $6,000.
• HELP Adult Services -- $5,000.
• Housing Foundation for Sarpy County -- $5,000.
• Junior Achievement of the Midlands, Inc. -- $2,500.
• Kids Can Community Center -- $3,000.
• Lift Up Sarpy County -- $3,500.
• The Lofte Association -- $2,660.
• MilkWorks -- $5,000.
• Omaha Performing Arts -- $3,000.
• Omaha Symphony Association -- $2,500.
• OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. -- $10,000.
• Papillion Area Historical Society -- $3,300.
• Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department -- $3,500.
• Radio Talking Book Service -- $2,500.
• Sheltering Tree, Inc. -- $5,000.
• St. Bernadette Catholic School -- $1,500.
• Twin Ridge Elementary PTA -- $3,000.
“It is important for us as a community foundation to provide this much-needed financial support to each of these nonprofit organizations,” said Diane Knicky, Director of Operations and Public Relations. “They all provide wonderful, worthwhile projects and programs which we believe enhance the quality of life for Sarpy and Cass county residents.”
This is the first of two grant distributions for Midlands Community Foundation’s fiscal year. The next grant deadline will be Feb. 1, 2022, with funds distributed in April.
Through its grants program, Midlands Community Foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education. The Foundation has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education and human services.
The mission of the Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.