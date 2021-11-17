Midlands Community Foundation brings back Matching Charitable Program

Midlands Community Foundation will bring back its MCF Matching Charitable Program beginning on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, and ending Jan. 5, 2022.

For years, Midlands Community Foundation (MCF) has provided donors a simple, powerful and highly personal approach to giving. As 2021 comes to a close, MCF looks forward to again helping donors accomplish their charitable objectives.

Under the Matching Charitable Program, MCF will provide matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly-created Affiliated General, Designated, Donor Advised, Field of Interest, and Scholarship Funds. Matching donations will be made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor, and subject to a maximum of $100,000 of matching dollars being available in the aggregate for all funds. If more than $100,000 is contributed on an aggregate basis to all funds, the matching dollars will be pro-rated among such donors based on the total contributions made. Matching dollars are for donations only. Charitable fund event sponsorships and/or event tickets are not eligible for matching dollars.

Last year, 1,132 donors raised more than $929,642 — with $476,020 qualifying for matching funds — to support the missions of 83 charitable funds established at MCF.